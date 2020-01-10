One More Trailer for Australian Romantic Comedy 'Top End Wedding'

"When you're hurting', where do you go lookin'?" Samuel Goldwyn Film has released an official US trailer for indie romantic comedy Top End Wedding, an Australian film that premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival. This "heartwarming, feel-good comedy" is set against the spectacular natural beauty of the Northern Territory. The story follows a newly engaged couple, Lauren and Ned. They are in love, and they have just ten days to find her mother who has gone AWOL somewhere in the remote far north of Australia, in order to reunite her parents and pull off their dream wedding. Starring Miranda Tapsell (from The Sapphires) & Gwilym Lee (from Bohemian Rhapsody) as the two lovers, plus Huw Higginson, Ursula Yovich, Elaine Crombie, Shari Sebbens, Kerry Fox, and Dalara Williams. Looks charming and fun.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Wayne Blair's Top End Wedding, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first Australian trailer for Blair's Top End Wedding here, to see more footage.

From the makers of The Sapphires, Top End Wedding is a celebration of love, family and belonging, set against the spectacular natural beauty of the Northern Territory. This heartwarming romantic comedy tells the story of successful Sydney lawyer Lauren (Tapsell) and her fiancé Ned (Lee). Engaged and in love, they have just ten days to pull off their dream Top End Wedding. First though, they need track down Lauren's mother, who has gone AWOL somewhere in the Northern Territory. Top End Wedding is directed by Australian filmmaker Wayne Blair, of the films The Sapphires and Septembers of Shiraz previously, as well as lots of TV work in Australia. The screenplay is written by Miranda Tapsell and Joshua Tyler. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year, and opened in Australia last summer. Samuel Goldwyn will release Top End Wedding in direct-to-VOD starting on February 21st, 2020 this winter. Interested?