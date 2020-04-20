One More Trailer for Disney's 'Artemis Fowl' Confirms Streaming Debut

"Your mission – is to steal it." Disney has released one more official trailer for the long-awaited Artemis Fowl movie, an epic adaptation of the fantasy book series by Eoin Colfer. This trailer confirms that the movie will be available streaming on Disney+ on June 12th, skipping theaters entirely (due to the pandemic shutdown). The story follows a 12-year-old mastermind named Artemis Fowl, who discovers a world below ground of armed and dangerous--and extremely high-tech--fairies. He kidnaps one of them, Holly Short, and holds her for ransom in an effort to restore his family's fortune and find his father. Ferdia Shaw stars as Artemis, and the full cast includes Lara McDonnell as Captain Holly Short, Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Nonso Anozie, Tamara Smart, Miranda Raison, Joshua McGuire, and Hong Chau. This looks like it might be an entertaining adventure, probably best they're dropping it online right away. Family-time fun.

Here's the final official trailer for Kenneth Branagh's Artemis Fowl, direct from Disney's YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Branagh's Artemis Fowl here, or the full trailer from this year.

Descended from a long line of criminal masterminds, 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance. Newcomer Ferdia Shaw plays the title character, with Lara McDonnell (Love, Rosie) playing Captain Holly Short, a feisty, spirited elf, who is kidnapped by Artemis for a ransom of fairy gold. Artemis Fowl is directed by Irish actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, director of the films Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Hamlet, Love's Labour's Lost, As You Like It, The Magic Flute, Sleuth, Thor, Macbeth, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Cinderella, and Murder on the Orient Express previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Goldenberg, Adam Kline, and Conor McPherson; adapted from Eoin Colfer's book of the same name. Disney will debut Artemis Fowl direct-to-streaming on Disney+ starting June 12th coming up soon.