One More Trailer for 'Freaky' Body Swap Slasher with Vince Vaughn

"Who knows how many of our friends he's going to kill?!" Universal + Blumhouse have debuted a crazy new trailer for Freaky, the clever slasher horror from the creators of Happy Death Day (and Happy Death Day 2U). After swapping bodies with a deranged killer, a young girl in high school discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent. [High school teenager scream!] Starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn as the body swappers. With some help from her friends—ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O'Connor), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich) and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton)—Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree. The film also stars Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Dana Drori. This is a helluva trailer! The title card slow reveal in this is very cool. This looks like it's going to be as much fun as Happy Death Day and perhaps even more deranged. Opens next month (in theaters).

Here's the new "extended look" trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Landon's Freaky, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Landon's Freaky here, to see even more footage from this one.

Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When The Butcher's mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming. Freaky is directed by American filmmaker Christopher Landon, director of the films Burning Palms, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, and both Happy Death Day & Happy Death Day 2U previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Kennedy and Christopher Landon. Produced by Jason Blum, Adam Hendricks. Universal will debut Landon's Freaky in theaters nationwide starting Friday - November 13th this fall. Look scary?