One More Trailer for Joel Kinnaman's 'The Informer' - Out in November

"If you go back inside, you'll never get out." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for The Informer, the crime thriller about an undercover ex-cop in a prison. This was supposed to open last year - we already featured two trailers last year. It was pushed until early 2020, then the pandemic hit and they kept delaying it - until the end of summer. But now they're just scrapping theatrical release plans entirely and dumping it on VOD this November - more than a year after its initial release date in August of 2019. The film is about an ex-con who goes undercover and intentionally gets himself incarcerated again in order to infiltrate the mob at a maximum security prison. The film stars Joel Kinnaman as Pete Koslow, who gets "caught in the middle of dangerous people with their own priorities." The action thriller also co-stars Rosamund Pike, Clive Owen, Common, Ana de Armas, Sam Spruell, Ruth Bradley, Martin McCann, and Jenna Willis. I think they expected this to be a big hit, for some reason, but I doubt it will make any splash at all.

Here's the final official US trailer (+ poster) for Andrea Di Stefano's The Informer, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first US trailer for Di Stefano's The Informer here, and last year's UK trailer here.

Ex-Special Ops Pete Koslow's (Joel Kinnaman) world is turned upside-down when hei s jailed after a fight to protect his wife (Ana de Armas). He's given a chance for early release by becoming an informant for the FBI and using his covert skills in an operation to take down The General, the most powerful crime boss in New York. But when the sting meant to finally earn his freedom results in the death of an undercover cop, Koslow finds himself caught in the crossfire between the mob and the FBI. The General insists Koslow takes the heat and sends him back to prison to spearhead a drug operation from inside, and the FBI affirms that going back to jail to do The General's bidding is the only way for him to keep his deal alive. Caught in a world of impossible choices, Koslow must return to prison, where he formulates a plan to escape the clutches of three of New York City's most powerful organizations –the mob, the NYPD and the FBI –in order to save himself and his family. The Informer is directed by Italian actor-turned-filmmaker Andrea Di Stefano, making his second feature film after Escobar: Paradise Lost in 2014 previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Cook, adapted from the novel by Börge Hellström & Anders Roslund. Vertical will drop Di Stefano's The Informer direct-to-VOD starting November 6th coming up this fall. Who's in?