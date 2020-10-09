One More US Trailer for Alice Winocour's 'Proxima' with Eva Green

"There's no such thing as a perfect astronaut." Vertical Ent. has revealed one final US trailer for the French astronaut drama Proxima, which is finally getting a US release this November (after it has opened in pretty much every other country following its premiere at TIFF last year). The inspirational, grounded drama from French filmmaker Alice Winocour (of Augustine, Disorder) is about a French astronaut named Sarah, a single mother preparing for her journey up into space to the International Space Station. She struggles to balance spending time with her young daughter, and the intense preparations for the voyage on the Russian rocket. Also starring Matt Dillon (as a stereotypical macho astronaut), Zélie Boulant-Lemesle, Sandra Hüller, Lars Eidinger, Nancy Tate, Jan Oliver Schroeder, & Vitaly Jay. This one is worth a watch. This low-key astronaut drama has plenty to say about women being astronauts, but also about mothers and their connection with their children. It's still an especially moving and sensitive film. Eva Green at her best.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Alice Winocour's Proxima, direct from Pathe's YouTube:

You can also view the original French trailer for Winocour's Proxima here, or the official UK trailer here.

As the French member — and the only mother — on an international crew, Sarah (Eva Green) balances the taxing physical training required for a year-long mission aboard the International Space Station with her daughter Stella’s routine of meals and bedtimes. Sarah’s powerful, protective love for Stella, only seven, sometimes pulls at her commitment to her profession. Her male colleagues include an old-school Russian and a veteran American space cowboy (Matt Dillon), both seemingly untroubled by their own family responsibilities. As the liftoff date approaches, Sarah must travel to the launch site and go into quarantine — away from her daughter, who is struggling with her mother's conflicting priorities. Proxima is both written and directed by award-winning French filmmaker Alice Winocour, director of the films Augustine and Disorder previously, as well as a writer on other features. The screenplay is written in collaboration with Jean-Stéphane Bron. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. It originally opened in France late last year, and in more of Europe earlier this year including in the UK in May. Vertical will finally release Winocour's Proxima in the US direct-to-VOD starting on November 6th this fall. Go for launch?