One More US Trailer for Boat Sci-Fi Thriller 'Sea Fever' from Ireland

"It went into the water! We're all vulnerable to get infected." Dust has revealed another official US trailer for the indie sci-fi thriller Sea Fever, which will be getting a US debut in early April. It's definitely worth a watch. This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and we just posted a UK trailer last week. Described as "reminiscent of cult classics The Thing and The Abyss," with an original script about a marooned boat overtaken by this strange sea parasite that attaches itself to the vessel. Hermione Corfield stars as a marine biology student who steps aboard a ship captained by Freya, played by Connie Nielsen. The small cast also includes Dougray Scott, Olwen Fouéré, Jack Hickey, Ardalan Esmaili, and Elie Bouakaze. It's as good as it looks in the trailers, so gather up friends for a movie night and enjoy this one.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Neasa Hardiman's Sea Fever, direct from Dust's YouTube:

You can also watch the original UK trailer for Hardiman's Sea Fever here, to view a bit more footage.

For marine biology student Siobhan (Hermione Corfield), it was supposed to be a research excursion with a trawler crew fishing the West Irish seas. But when they hit an unseen object and become marooned, a mysterious parasite infects their water supply. Soon the oozing force infiltrates the entire vessel and turns Siobhan's journey into a claustrophobic fight for survival. Can they stop the mysterious water borne parasite from spreading before it's too late? Sea Fever is written and directed by Irish filmmaker Neasa Hardiman, director of the film An Gaeilgeoir Nocht previously, as well as a few documentaries and short films and other TV work as well. This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also played at Fantastic Fest. Signature Ent. will release Hardiman's Sea Fever in Irish & UK cinemas starting April 24th. Dust also releases the film in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 10th. Ready to dive?