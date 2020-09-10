Opening Letters to Themselves in 'Dear Future Me' Short Doc Series

"You won't believe what's going on now." HP has unveiled an official trailer for a short documentary series titled Dear Future Me, from filmmakers Sarah Klein & Tom Mason. Dear Future Me, a new documentary short film in two parts, features both high school seniors opening their prophetic letters and 6th graders writing to their future selves. The results are surprising, engaging, emotional and most of all, heartwarming. But even more than reminiscing about their middle school selves, the letters prompt reflections on identity, race, sexuality and just how much growing and changing kids do in six short years. Of course! This is one of those things we all do in school, or at least we've heard about, and it's a fun exercise in recognizing how fast time passes and how we change as time passes. And it goes without saying, but it's even more poignant to watch this now considering how crazy things are in the world in 2020. Watch the trailer + two shorts below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sarah Klein & Tom Mason's doc Dear Future Me, from YouTube:

You can also watch the first two episodes of Dear Future Me - Class of 2020 and Class of 2026 - here:

Every June at Maplewood Middle School in suburban New Jersey, 6th-grade students participate in an end-of-the-year rite of passage: they compose a letter to their future 18-year-old selves. This assignment not only encourages middle schoolers to reflect on who they are, but to imagine who they might become. After the letters are written and sealed, two dedicated teachers safely lock them away for six years… and wait. When these same students are young adults ready to graduate high school, the teachers mail the letters back to their authors. For 25 years, no one was allowed behind the curtain to witness the poignant moment when the contents of these letters are revealed, until now. Filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the letter tradition takes on an even deeper meaning during our uncertain times, as the students grapple with quarantine rules, safety concerns, and missing daily real-life contact with their friends and teachers. Dear Future Me is co-directed by filmmakers Sarah Klein and Tom Mason, both directors of the doc Ken Burns: On Story previously. The film will be released on HP's Digital Hub, The Garage, and also on VOD starting September 10th this month. For more info on the shorts, visit HP's Garage site. Your thoughts?