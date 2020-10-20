Original 90s Trailer for Steve James' Classic 'Hoop Dreams' Doc Film

"It begins with a game with a basket and a ball…" Dogwoof has released the original trailer for their new Blu-ray re-release of the classic, seminal documentary film Hoop Dreams made by the one-and-only doc filmmaker Steve James. The film originally premiered at the 1994 Sundance Film Festival, and remains one of the most iconic and groundbreaking films to come out of Sundance. Shot over five years, Hoop Dreams is a fascinating documentary film following the lives of two inner-city Chicago boys who struggle to become college basketball players on the road to going professional. It's about Arthur Agee and William Gates, and their families, following as the boys navigate the complex, competitive world of scholastic athletics. Roger Ebert praised the film, and wrote this in his review: "Hoop Dreams is not simply about basketball. It is about the texture and reality of daily existence in a big American city. And as the film follows Agee and Gates through high school and into their first year of college, we understand all of the human dimensions behind the easy media images of life in the 'ghetto.'" A must see documentary for anyone who loves cinema.

Here's the original 90s trailer (+ new art) for Steve James' documentary Hoop Dreams, on YouTube:

Two ordinary inner-city Chicago kids dare to reach for the impossible - professional basketball glory - in this epic chronicle of hope and faith. Filmed over a five-year period, Hoop Dreams, made by Steve James, Frederick Marx, and Peter Gilbert, follows young Arthur Agee and William Gates and their families as the boys navigate the complex, competitive world of scholastic athletics while dealing with the intense pressures of their home lives and neighbourhoods. This revelatory film continues to educate and inspire viewers, and it is widely considered one of the great works of American nonfiction cinema. Hoop Dreams is directed by American doc filmmaker Steve James, his second film after making Stop Substance Abuse before this. He went on to direct Stevie, Reel Paradise, At the Death House Door, The Interrupters, Head Games, Life Itself, and Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, and earned two Oscar nominations as well. The film originally premiered at the 1994 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award that year; it was later nominated for a Best Film Editing Academy Award. Dogwoof is re-releasing Hoop Dreams on Blu-ray (in the UK only) this November. It's already on Criterion Blu-ray in the US. For details, visit Dogwoof's site.