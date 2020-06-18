Orlando Bloom Goes After Revenge in Trailer for Thriller 'Retaliation'

"You judge people! Judging is a sin." Saban Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Retaliation, from the filmmakers known as The Shammasian Brothers. This originally premiered in 2017 at the Edinburgh Film Festival under the title Romans, but has since been retitled for its US release. The festival's original description sums it perfectly: "Thirty-something Malky works as a labourer demolishing the church where he was abused as a twelve-year-old, engaging in an emotionally distant sexual relationship with Emma and indulging in bouts of casual violence. The effects of his childhood abuse remain deeply embedded, and when the priest responsible returns to town Malky is forced to confront his past head-on. A searingly honest film about psychological damage and the power of forgiveness, featuring an outstanding performance from Orlando Bloom." Also starring Janet Montgomery, Charlie Creed-Miles, Anne Reid, and Alex Ferns. This looks pretty damn good, especially the cut right to the church being torn down.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ludwig & Paul Shammasian's Retaliation, from YouTube:

Orlando Bloom stars as Malky, a demolition worker whose life receives a seismic shock when, out drinking with friends at a local pub, he sees a disturbing figure from his past: the man he holds responsible for a traumatic childhood incident. Fueled by anger, Malky sets out on a path of vengeance—and discovers that no one can escape the consequences of their sins in this taut thriller. Retaliation, formerly titled Romans, is co-directed by filmmaker brothers Ludwig Shammasian & Paul Shammasian, their second feature film after making The Pyramid Texts previously, and a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Geoff Thompson. Produced by Jasper Graham, James Harris, Mark Lane, and Sheetal Vinod Talwar. This first premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival in 2017, and opened in a few countries in Europe in 2018. Saban will finally release the Shammasians' Retaliation direct-to-VOD in the US starting July 24th this summer.