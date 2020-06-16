Outrageous Redneck Slapstick Comedy 'Dale Archdale' Official Trailer

"What the hell do we know about cookin' chili?" Freestyle Digital Media has unveiled an official trailer for a ridiculous low-budget comedy called Dale Archdale, made by Ohio filmmaker Tyler Wirtanen. When Dale Archdale's trailer park shuts down, he is forced to move in with his ex wife at her free rental house in an upscale community. Dale manages to catch wind of a "Chili Cook-off" with enough prize money to save his beloved trailer park. Described as a "redneck slapstick comedy in the vein of Joe Dirt and 'Eastbound and Down'. It's called Dale Archdale." That fake mustache is in on it, too. The ensemble cast includes Matthew Warzel as Dale Archdale, with Ron Jeremy, Angelica Sin, Phoebe Dollar, Charles Auten, Braxton Lathan Williams, Taran Hall, Logan Mack, Nichole Amerson, & Bryan Cournoyer. It's not often that someone makes a film literally about "trailer park trash" as the protagonists, but here you go. Have fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tyler Wirtanen's Dale Archdale, direct from Freestyle's YouTube:

After Dale Archdale's trailer park shuts down, he is forced to move in with his ex-wife at her free rental house in the upscale community. Dale manages to catch wind of a Chili Cook-off with enough prize money to save his beloved trailer park. However, problems arise when he must face his snooty, wealthy, uptight neighbors including Mr. Fauxman, the winner of all previous chili cook-offs. Problems occur when an angry mob boss, Mr. Bambino, that Fauxman's owes money to, elevates the problems and involves not only Mr. Fauxman and his family, but also Dale and his family and inbred pack of hillbilly friends. Can Dale save his trailer park, Mr. Fauxman, his family and himself? Dale Archdale is directed by American filmmaker Tyler Wirtanen, co-director of the film Only Human previously, and director of many other short films. The screenplay is written by Shane Thompson and Matthew Warzel. Freestyle DM will release Wirtanen's Dale Archdale direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on July 7th this summer. Anyone want to watch?