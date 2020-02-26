Paramount Animation's 'Rumble' Monster Wrestling Movie First Trailer

"Let's get ready to rumble!!" Paramount Animation has unveiled the first trailer for their latest animated movie Rumble, arriving in theaters in January 2021 just under a year from now. In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion. While entirely different in many ways, this reminds me a bit of Monsters Inc with a world of monsters. The huge voice cast includes Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan, Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i, Tony Danza, Becky Lynch, Susan Kelechi Watson, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz, and Michael Buffer. This is a fun first look trailer, introducing the characters and concept. It all seems a bit obvious but still amusing.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Hamish Grieve's Rumble, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion. Rumble is directed by animation filmmaker Hamish Grieve, making his feature directorial debut after working as a story artist and the head of story at DreamWorks Animation previously. The screenplay is written by Etan Cohen and Matt Lieberman. Made by Paramount Animation and Reel FX Creative Studios. And produced by WWE Studios, Walden Media, and Good Universe. Paramount will debut Grieve's Rumble movie in theaters everywhere starting on January 29th, 2021 at the beginning of next year. First impression? Looking fun?