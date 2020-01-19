'Parasite', Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern Winners of 2020 SAG Awards

We're full swing into the awards season, with the big ones being handed out before the Academy Awards countdown. The 26th annual SAG Awards honor the greatest performances from 2019, as chosen by other actors which means this is one of the most definitive lists of the best on-screen performances. Actors know their profession better than anyone and are very particular about good performances. The biggest news of the night - Bong Joon-ho's Parasite won the prestigious Best Ensemble (aka "Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture") award!! Which is huge for this fantastic South Korean film, rocking the awards season and reminding us it doesn't matter where a film comes from - if it's excellent it should be recognized.

Here's all the film winners from the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards (see the TV winners at TVLine):

ACTOR:

Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

FEMALE ACTOR:

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o - Us

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR:

Jamie Foxx - Just Mercy

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR:

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman - Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

ENSEMBLE CAST:

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

ENSEMBLE STUNTS:

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Congrats to all of this year's SAG winners and the nominees! I am extremely happy for Parasite!! The first ever non-English language film to win this award. Yes!! Damn this film deserves it and it's so amazing that a Bong Joon-ho picture is the one breaking down walls and reminding the American film industry that world cinema is just as worthy. Get it, Bong! Take it all the way!! Coming for Best Picture!! And of course, it's great to see Joaquin Phoenix win (he is talented), along with Laura Dern & Brad Pitt. All deserving of recognition. I'm not so sure about Renée Zellweger over Lupita Nyong'o or Scarlett Johansson, but so be it… Overall an exciting year for awards, every single nomination worthy. Stay tuned for more awards leading to the Oscars.