Sing with Taylor Swift in First Trailer for 'Miss Americana' Documentary

"She's using her voice in a whole new way." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for Miss Americana, the documentary about Taylor Swift and her transitional years recently finding her own voice in life. This is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival as one of the Opening Day films this week. It will be available to watch on Netflix at the end of this month, not too long of a wait. The doc "offers a multifaceted window into Swift, her creative process, and her singular experience of being one of the brightest lights on the world's global stage. Showcasing Swift's trademark vulnerability and her fierce intelligence and wit, Wilson captures moments both tender and exhilarating." Sounds & looks like an empowering film about a vibrant musician.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lana Wilson's doc Miss Americana, direct from YouTube:

Miss Americana is a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice. Miss Americana, also known as Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, is directed by American filmmaker Lana Wilson, her latest documentary following After Tiller and The Departure previously, as well as some TV work and a few other docu projects. This is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival this month. Netflix will release Taylor Swift: Miss Americana in select theaters + streaming starting on January 31st, 2020 at the end of the month. Who wants to watch?