Paul Hogan Returns Again in 'The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee' Trailer

Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for an amusing comedy titled The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee, bringing back everyone's favorite Australian animal lover Paul Hogan - better known as Crocodile Dundee! Paul Hogan plays himself in this raucous comedy. Hogan is reluctantly thrust back into the spotlight as he desperately attempts to restore his sullied reputation on the eve of being knighted in the comedy that also stars John Cleese, Chevy Chase, Olivia Newton-John, and also Jacob Elordi as Hogan's son. For the young folks who might not know, Hogan achieved worldwide fame starring in the Crocodile Dundee movies which first opened in 1986. There were two more sequels in total, but the last one was made in 2001 and we haven't seen him since. This looks like a fun, nostalgic look back at his glory days and a lovely final send off.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Dean Murphy's The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee, direct from YouTube:

Retired in L.A. and overshadowed by his Crocodile Dundee character, Hogan is offered a knighthood by the Queen of England. But before he can accept it, Hogan gets caught up in a series of comical scandals that dominate gossip shows and social media feeds. Can he keep his reputation clean long enough to hang onto his prize — and his dignity? Hilarious celebrity co-stars include Chevy Chase, John Cleese, Olivia Newton-John, and others! The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee is directed by Australian producer / filmmaker Dean Murphy, director of the films Lex and Rory, Muggers, Strange Bedfellows, Charlie & Boots, and That's Not My Dog! previously. The screenplay is written by Robert Mond and Dean Murphy. Lionsgate will debut Murphy's The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee direct-to-VOD starting on December 11th. Looking good?