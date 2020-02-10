Paula Beer is Undine in Promo Trailer for Christian Petzold's 'Undine'

"You said you love me. For ever." The Match Factory has released a promo trailer for German film Undine, the latest from beloved German filmmaker Christian Petzold (of Barbara, Phoenix, and Transit). Similar to the Colin Farrell film Ondine before it, this is based on the "Undine legend" and myth of the woman who must return to the water. Talented German actress Paula Beer stars as Undine, who works as a historian lecturing on Berlin's urban development. But when the man she loves leaves her, the ancient myth catches up with her. She must kill the man who betrays her and return to the water. Also with Franz Rogowski, Maryam Zaree, Jacob Matschenz, Anne Ratte-Polle, and Rafael Stachowiak. This plays more like a teaser than a full trailer, but I love the look so far. The film premieres at the Berlin Film Festival this month.

Here's the first promo trailer for Christian Petzold's Undine, direct from The Match Factory's YouTube:

Undine (Paula Beer) is a city guide in Berlin. When when the man she loves leaves her, she catches up with the curse of the old myth. Undine must kill the man who betrays them and return to the water. Undine is both written and directed by acclaimed German filmmaker Christian Petzold, of the films The State I Am In, Wolfsburg, Gespenster, Yella, Jerichow, Barbara, Phoenix, and Transit previously. Produced by Florian Koerner von Gustorf and Michael Weber. This will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival this month, playing in competition. The film is already set for release in Germany starting March 26th, and in France in April. No other official release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for more updates. First impression? Thoughts?