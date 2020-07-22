Pauly Shore Won't Leave in Trailer for the Dumb Comedy 'Guest House'

"Just get rid of the guy." Lionsgate has released a trailer for a comedy titled Guest House, the latest from actor / filmmaker Sam Maccarone. This looks as stupid as they come, which should surprise no one. A newly engaged couple finally finds the home of their dreams, but it all quickly becomes a nightmare when the previous owner's friend continues squatting in their guest house. It soon leads to a turf war that ultimately ruins their house, their marriage and their lives. Starring Pauly Shore, Mike Castle, Aimee Teegarden, Billy Zane, Steve-O, Charlotte McKinney, Erik Griffin, Felipe Esparza, and Bobby Lee. With this cast, and with this redundant "outrageous, raunchy comedy" concept, this movie is straight out of the 90s – and belongs there. It looks like Jackass meets Neighbors, but much dumber than both of those. Have fun…

Here's the first red band trailer (+ green band / poster) for Sam Macaroni's Guest House, from YouTube:

When engaged couple Sarah (Aimee Teegarden) and Blake (Mike Castle) buy their dream home, there’s a catch: a party animal named Randy (Shore) in the guest house who refuses to leave! When Randy throws a wild, sexy pool party, the cops show up — and Blake gets arrested. Can he and Sarah get through their backyard wedding without a certain loser crashing the party…and ruining their marriage? Guest House is directed by American actor / filmmaker Sam Macaroni (aka Sam Maccarone), director of the films TV: The Movie and The Life of Lucky Cucumber previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Sam Macaroni, Sean Bishop, and Troy Duffy. Produced by Scott Clayton , Tara L. Craig, and Sam Macaroni. Lionsgate will debut Macaroni's Guest House direct-to-VOD starting on September 4th this fall. Anyone?