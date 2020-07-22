MOVIE TRAILERS

Pauly Shore Won't Leave in Trailer for the Dumb Comedy 'Guest House'

July 22, 2020
"Just get rid of the guy." Lionsgate has released a trailer for a comedy titled Guest House, the latest from actor / filmmaker Sam Maccarone. This looks as stupid as they come, which should surprise no one. A newly engaged couple finally finds the home of their dreams, but it all quickly becomes a nightmare when the previous owner's friend continues squatting in their guest house. It soon leads to a turf war that ultimately ruins their house, their marriage and their lives. Starring Pauly Shore, Mike Castle, Aimee Teegarden, Billy Zane, Steve-O, Charlotte McKinney, Erik Griffin, Felipe Esparza, and Bobby Lee. With this cast, and with this redundant "outrageous, raunchy comedy" concept, this movie is straight out of the 90s – and belongs there. It looks like Jackass meets Neighbors, but much dumber than both of those. Have fun…

When engaged couple Sarah (Aimee Teegarden) and Blake (Mike Castle) buy their dream home, there’s a catch: a party animal named Randy (Shore) in the guest house who refuses to leave! When Randy throws a wild, sexy pool party, the cops show up — and Blake gets arrested. Can he and Sarah get through their backyard wedding without a certain loser crashing the party…and ruining their marriage? Guest House is directed by American actor / filmmaker Sam Macaroni (aka Sam Maccarone), director of the films TV: The Movie and The Life of Lucky Cucumber previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Sam Macaroni, Sean Bishop, and Troy Duffy. Produced by Scott Clayton , Tara L. Craig, and Sam Macaroni. Lionsgate will debut Macaroni's Guest House direct-to-VOD starting on September 4th this fall. Anyone?

