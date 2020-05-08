Pete Davidson in First Trailer for Apatow's 'The King of Staten Island'

"You make everyone around you feel crazy!" Universal Pictures has finally unveiled the first official trailer for Judd Apatow's new comedy The King of Staten Island, which is now launching directly on VOD for everyone to watch at home this June (instead of waiting to be released in theaters). The movie is inspired by the life of, and stars, comedian Pete Davidson. Scott has been a case of arrested development since his firefighter dad died. He spends his days smoking weed and dreaming of being a tattoo artist until events force him to grapple with his grief and take his first steps forward in life. The fun cast also includes Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Maude Apatow, Bel Powley, Pamela Adlon, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Tatro, Kevin Corrigan, Machine Gun Kelly, and Moises Arias. No surprise coming from Apatow, this looks damn good. Lots of sly humor, but also some brutally honest storytelling about the challenges of adult life.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Judd Apatow's The King of Staten Island, from YouTube:

Scott (Davidson) has been a case of arrested development ever since his firefighter father died when he was seven. He's now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach. As his ambitious younger sister heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Marisa Tomei) and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with the guys. But when his mother starts dating a loudmouth firefighter named Ray (Bill Burr), it sets off a chain of events that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first tentative steps toward moving forward in life. The King of Staten Island is directed by American producer / filmmaker Judd Apatow, director of the movies The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Funny People, This Is 40, and Trainwreck previously. The screenplay is by Judd Apatow, Pete Davidson, and Dave Sirus. Universal will debut Apatow's The King of Staten Island direct-to-VOD and virtual cinemas starting on June 12th this summer. Who's in?