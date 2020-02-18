Pete Davidson in Red Band Trailer for 'Big Time Adolescence' Comedy

"Kids are supposed to make mistakes. That's what the whole point of being a kid is." Hulu has debuted an official trailer for the indie coming-of-age comedy Big Time Adolescence, which originally premiered in-competition at the Sundance Film Festival last year. It received mostly positive reviews, but didn't end up with tons of buzz coming out of the fest. Hulu has dropped a red band trailer, in addition to a regular one, and will be releasing this in a few limited theaters before it's available streaming on Hulu. Griffin Gluck stars as Mo, a shy teenager who "comes of age" under the destructive guidance of his best friend, an aimless college dropout. Co-starring comedian Pete Davidson as his friend Zeke, with Sydney Sweeney, Colson Baker, Emily Arlook, and Jon Cryer. It's a good modern comedy, not the best, but it's pretty damn good.

Here's the red band trailer (+ original / poster) for Jason Orley's Big Time Adolescence, from YouTube:

A drug-dealing college dropout becomes a mentor to his best friend -- a straight-laced teen who idolizes him. Mo is a suburban teenager who comes of age under the destructive guidance of his best friend, Zeke. Big Time Adolescence is both written and directed by first-time filmmaker Jason Orley, making his feature directorial debut after working as an assistant for many years previously. It's produced by Jeremy Garelick, Mickey Liddell, Mason Novick, Will Phelps, Pete Shilaimon, and Glen Trotiner. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year in the competition section. Hulu will release Orley's Big Time Adolescence in select US theaters on March 13th, then streaming on Hulu starting March 20th coming up. Thoughts?