Peter Gerety in Rust Belt Factory Worker Drama 'Working Man' Trailer

"It's just something I need to do." Brainstorm Media has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled Working Man, the feature directorial debut of an Iowa-based filmmaker named Robert Jury - who also wrote the screenplay and produced this. It premiered at the Kansas City FilmFest last year and also played at the Newport Beach Film Festival. The film is the culmination of a decade long project for Jury. The story follows a factory worker who continues going to his job every day, despite the factory being shut down. "His peculiar decision has a profound effect on the whole community, though his actions yield an outcome that no one ever expected." This stars Peter Gerety as Allery Parkes, the "working man", along with a small cast including Talia Shire as his wife, Billy Brown, & Michael Brunlieb. The indie film received a few rave reviews, saying "it's never pedantic or preachy, and it doesn't glorify manual labor while ignoring the grit."

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Robert Jury's Working Man, direct from Brainstorm's YouTube:

When the last factory in a small Rust Belt town closes its doors, an unlikely hero emerges in dutiful, quiet Allery Parkes (Peter Gerety). A career employee of the factory, the aging Allery can’t reconcile how to live a life simply sitting at home doing nothing, and against the advice and pleas of his loving wife, Iola (Talia Shire), he forms an unlikely friendship with his charismatic neighbor, Walter Brewer (Billy Brown), in order to revive the defunct factory. As their community begins to rally around them – and as their former corporate bosses strategize how to implode this unexpected movement – Allery learns that he might be something he never thought possible: a leader. Working Man is both written and directed by American first-time filmmaker Robert Jury, making his directorial debut with this after working for years as a script reader for Hollywood previously. This premiered at the Kansas City FilmFest last year. Brainstorm Media will release Jury's Working Man in select US theaters starting March 27th this month. Anyone interested?