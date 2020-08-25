Peyton List Becomes a Coach in Comedy 'Swimming for Gold' Trailer

"Maybe there's middle ground between being a boot camp sergeant and a beach bum?" MarVista Ent. has released an official trailer for Swimming for Gold, a campy motivational sports romantic comedy from "Love Island" director Hayley MacFarlane. When US women's swim team hopeful Claire Carpenter's dad sends her to Australia to coach an elite boys swim team, Claire finds herself face to face with long-time rival Mikayla Michaels, and the news that the camp will close if the team loses the next meet. To save the camp, Claire must overcome a secret fear, put aside her differences with Mikayla, and rediscover her passion for swimming. Starring Peyton List as Claire, joined by Daniel Needs, Lauren Esposito, Olivia Nardini, Johrel Martschinke, Ray Chong Nee, Martin Dingle Wall, and Candice Hill. This looks as cheesy as any movie can be, with every last romcom trope and cringe-worthy bit of dialogue they could squeeze in.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Hayley MacFarlane's Swimming for Gold, direct from YouTube:

United States women's swim team Olympic hopeful, Claire (Peyton List), was at the top of her game before an embarrassing mistake knocked her out of the competition. As a recruiter, Claire's dad forces her to take a job helping coach the elite Australian men’s swim team over the summer. Not only is this an unwanted surprise to her, but also to the swim team, who thinks it’s a joke that an American girl thinks she has what it takes to whip them into shape. To make matters worse, Claire also has a hard time fitting in with her roommates in the girls' dorms (and a rival). As she learns to peel away her hardened layers from both her new girlfriends and her crush on the swim team, she faces her fears to realize she still has what it takes to compete again. Swimming for Gold is directed by Australian filmmaker Hayley MacFarlane, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films and lots of TV work previously, including directing for "Love Island" and "Love Island Australia". The screenplay is written by Eric Bergemann. MarVista will release the film in cinemas in Australia starting this September, but there's still no US release date set yet. Interested?