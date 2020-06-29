Photographer Doc 'Elliott Erwitt: Silence Sounds Good' Official Trailer

"Success is freedom to do what you feel like doing at the moment." Cargo has debuted an official trailer for a photography documentary titled Elliott Erwitt: Silence Sounds Good, marking the directorial debut of filmmaker Adriana Lopez Sanfeliu. The 62-minute medium length film is a documentary about legendary Magnum photographer Elliott Erwitt, who is now 91 years old and still shooting. "Charming and engaging, with a youthful curiosity well into his 80s, Elliott Erwitt has always let his photos speak for themselves. His images of presidents, popes, celebrities and everyday folks span over six decades and multiple countries. Narrated by his assistant, this film takes us inside his extensive photo archives and along with Elliott as he travels to Cuba to take photos for his newest book and exhibition." I always enjoy good docu films about photographers, there seem to be more and more every year. This one debuts in "virtual cinemas" very soon.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Sanfeliu's doc Elliott Erwitt: Silence Sounds Good, direct from Vimeo:

And here's two additional videos with photographer Elliott Erwitt, both featuring interviews with him:

Photographer Elliott Erwitt has joked that he's been around so long, most editors think he's dead. The 91-year-old Magnum maestro has made iconic images of the Civil Rights movement, the Cuban Revolution, not to mention celebrities (he frequently shot Marilyn Monroe), and dogs. Silence Sounds Good finds the laconic visual legend very much alive and snapping as he travels back to Cuba for the first time since his iconic Newsweek photos of Fidel Castro and Che Guevara in a funny and humanistic portrait of one of the greatest living photographers. Elliott Erwitt: Silence Sounds Good is directed by first-time filmmaker Adriana Lopez Sanfeliu, making her feature directorial debut with this film. Cargo will release Elliott Erwitt: Silence Sounds Good as a double feature with JR's One Thousand Stories: The Making of a Mural, debuting in "virtual cinemas" nationwide (including ICP) starting on July 3rd this summer. For more info on Elliott & to see his work, visit Magnum Photos. For more on the film, visit Cargo. Who wants to watch?