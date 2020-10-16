Polina Davydova in Intense Russian Thriller 'Sleepless Beauty' Trailer

"If we kidnap you, and forbid you to sleep, what happens with your mind?" Epic Pictures has released an official US trailer for a dark psychological thriller titled Sleepless Beauty, from Russian filmmaker Pavel Khvaleev. It just premiered at the Imagine Film Festival, and arrives on VOD in the US in November. A girl named Mila doesn't notice she is under surveillance 24/7. As she comes home one day, she is kidnapped. The unknown abductors keep her in an old garage, talk to her through a loudspeaker and set strict rules: she must not sleep but has to fulfill weird tasks that they've prepared for her. It all looks like someone's sick ideas and gloomy entertainment. Still, she doesn't suspect that she's part of a ruthless experiment. Sleepless Beauty stars Polina Davydova as Mila, with Evgeniy Gagarin and Sergey Topkov. This looks like Saw infused with VR, going even deeper into whether or not you can change someone and control them. Freaky.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Pavel Khvaleev's Sleepless Beauty, direct from YouTube:

Sleepless Beauty tells a twisted story about a young woman, Mila (Polina Davydova), who is kidnapped by a mysterious organization known only as Recreation. Her unknown abductors talk to her through a loudspeaker and set strict rules: she cannot sleep and has to fulfill bizarre and violent tasks if she hopes to stay alive. At first, it looks like someone’s sick idea of entertainment but as the demands become more intense, Mila begins to realize that she is losing control of her own mind and instead, may be a pawn in a twisted and deadly psychological experiment. Sleepless Beauty, originally known as Я не сплю or Ya ne splyu in Russian, is directed by Russian filmmaker Pavel Khvaleev, director of the films Random, III: The Ritual, and Involution previously. The screenplay is written by Aleksandra Khvaleeva. The film opened in Poland already, and it just premiered at the Imagine Film Festival in the Netherlands. Epic Pictures will release Khvaleev's Sleepless Beauty direct-to-VOD in the US starting November 10th this fall. Interested?