Portuguese Masterpiece 'The Green Years' New 4K Restoration Trailer

"Be very careful with the boys in Lisbon." Grasshopper Film has released a new US trailer for Paulo Rocha's The Green Years, a 1963 coming-of-age romantic drama from Portugal. The film won a few awards during its initial premiere at film festivals back in 1963, but never got an official US release. The film has been restored in glorious 4K (overseen by Pedro Costa and the Portugeuse Cinematheque) and is getting a virtual cinema re-release in August this summer. Julio, aged nineteen, has just left the provinces to settle down in the outskirts of Lisbon. He lives in a poor area with his uncle Afonso and starts working as an apprentice shoemaker. At the shop, he gets to know Ilda, a young housemaid and regular customer. Ilda is pretty, joyful and modern and Julio falls for her. The two young people, although very different from each other, soon fall for each other. The film stars Rui Gomes, Isabel Ruth, Ruy Furtado, & Paulo Renato. Acclaimed as a "masterpiece" and "striking in its context and its mastery of filmmaking." It looks like a ravishing romance.

Here's the new 4K restoration trailer for Paulo Rocha's The Green Years, from Grasshopper's YouTube:

Nineteen-year-old Julio heads to Lisbon from the provinces and gets a job as a shoemaker for his uncle Raul. But when he meets Ilda, a confident young housemaid who becomes a regular shop visitor, his working-class values collide with the bourgeois trappings of modern life. Never before released in the U.S., Rocha’s debut film, gloriously shot in black and white, is an extraordinary and haunting coming-of-age film. The Green Years, also known as Os Verdes Anos in Portuguese, is directed by acclaimed Portuguese filmmaker Paulo Rocha, who made his feature debut with this film back in 1963. The screenplay is written by Nuno Bragança and Paulo Rocha. The film won Best First Film award at the 1964 Locarno Film Festival. It was never officially released in America. Grasshopper Film will re-release Rocha's The Green Years 4K restoration in virtual cinemas starting August 7th. For more info, visit their website. Who wants to watch?