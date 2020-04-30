Post-Apocalyptic Survival Thriller 'Edge of Extinction' Official Trailer

"They will hit you with everything they've got." Hundy Gilbert Media has debuted an official trailer for an indie post-apocalyptic survival thriller titled Edge of Extinction, from writer / director Andrew Gilbert. The film is set 15 years after a nuclear World War III, when civilization is gone and humanity barely hangs on. "One boy clings onto life in the desolate countryside of southern Britain, where staying away from other humans has been key to his survival." But one day his isolation comes to an end when he crosses paths with a woman, and also the cannibals of post-apocalyptic survival. Starring Luke Hobson, Georgie Smibert, Chris Kaye, Bryn Hodgen, Nicholas Chambers, & Susan Lee Burton. Such a been there, done that concept with films like The Road. And all the horror films as well. This doesn't seem to offer anything new.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Gilbert's Edge of Extinction, direct from YouTube:

Set 15 years after World War III, the nuclear winter is over, but mankind is on the verge of extinction. Civilization no longer exists, food is scarce and most eke out a living by stealing and killing. One boy clings onto life in the desolate countryside of southern Britain, where staying away from other humans has been key to his survival. But this self imposed isolation comes to an abrupt end when he crosses paths with another group of survivors and an enemy far more savage than any of them could imagine. Edge of Extinction, also known as The Brink, is both written and directed by English producer / filmmaker Andrew Gilbert, making his second feature film after Infected previously. Produced by Julian Hundy and Andrew Gilbert. This hasn't premiered at any major festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Hundy Gilbert Media will release Edge of Extinction direct-to-VOD starting on May 18th this summer. Anyone interested in it?