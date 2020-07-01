Professional Wrestlers Go Mad in Horror Film 'Parts Unknown' Trailer

"Now it's time to make one last sacrifice." Wild Eye Releasing has debuted an official US trailer for an indie horror titled Parts Unknown, the latest from rural genre filmmaker Richard Chandler. After putting their bodies on the line for countless years, a family of professional wrestlers seek a brand new way to satisfy an impeccable bloodlust - by going on a spree of murder and carnage to satisfy their deal made with a demonic entity from another dimension. William DeCoff, Alexandra Cipolla, and Sarah Michelle star in this extremely low budget, extremely awful-looking, excessively violent horror film. I have to say it - this looks absolutely terrible in every possible way, not only pointless and unnecessary, but just brutal and wrong and shamefully un-amusing. But I guess they didn't make this for me. At least the trailer is totally free to watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Richard Chandler's Parts Unknown, from Wild Eye's YouTube:

After putting their bodies on the line for countless years and losing their livelihoods, a crazed family of disgraced professional wrestlers embarks on a spree of murder and carnage to satisfy a deal made with a demonic entity from another dimension. Parts Unknown is both written and directed by American actor / indie filmmaker Richard Chandler, director of many horror films previously including Sons of Perdition, Heaven and Hell, Legless, Scrooge in the Hood, Gilgamesh, and Witch Hunters. It's also produced by Richard Chandler. This originally premiered locally in Arlington, Massachusetts back in 2018. Wild Eye will release Chandler's Parts Unknown direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on July 7th this summer. Want to watch?