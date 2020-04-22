Promo Trailer for Gerardo Naranjo's Oaxacan Coast Drama 'Kokoloko'

"The odyssey of a Oaxacan girl…" The Match Factory has debuted the festival promo trailer for a Mexican drama titled Kokoloko, which is the latest feature from acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Gerardo Naranjo. He broke out big with his film Miss Bala (which was later remade by Hollywood) but he hasn't made a film since that premiered in 2011. Now he's back with Kokoloko! Set in a tropical seaside village on the Oaxacan coast, Marisol pursues personal freedom while navigating between the two men in her life - her lover, and her violent cousin who is keeping her captive. Starring Alejandra Herrera as Marisol, along with Noé Hernández and Eduardo Mendizábal. This has that old school, grainy 16mm style to it that makes it all the more dream-like. I am looking forward to seeing what Naranjo has created for us this time. Not only a story about toxic masculinity, but a story about a woman trying to break free from the men who control her.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Gerardo Naranjo's Kokoloko, direct from TMF's YouTube:

On the Oaxacan coast, Marisol (Alejandra Herrera) dreams of joining a Self-Defense Group or Community Guards and living in freedom. In reality, she ends up as a survivor of the battle between Mauro (Eduardo Mendizábal) and Mundo (Noé Hernández), the two men who seek to control her destiny. Kokoloko is the story of a tragic love in the context of a small coastal community in contemporary Mexico. Kokoloko is written & directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Gerardo Naranjo, director of the films Malachance, Drama/Mex, I'm Gonna Explode, and Miss Bala previously, as well as a few shorts and some TV work in Hollywood including "Narcos" and "Fear the Walking Dead". It's also produced by Gerardo Naranjo, and Gabriel Garcia Nava. This was originally set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this month. The film is still seeking distribution - no official release dates have been set. Stay tuned for updates. First impression?