Promo Trailer for Greek Comedy 'Apples' Exploring Selective Memory

"You can make a new beginning." An early festival promo trailer has debuted for a funky Greek film titled Apples, made by a protégé of Yorgos Lanthimos. This is premiering at the Venice Film Festival next month, which is why they're releasing this trailer to build buzz. After a pandemic causes people to develop sudden amnesia, a man is enrolled in a recovery program designed to create new memories. Much like how The Lobster explores modern relationships, Apples explores memory. Asking questions like: Do we remember what we have experienced or what we have chosen to remember? Can we forget the things that hurt us? In the end, are we simply just the sum of all those things we don't forget? The film stars Aris Servetalis, Sofia Georgovassili, Anna Kalaitzidou, Argyris Bakirtzis, and Kostas Laskos. It has that very odd, offbeat vibe like in Lanthimos' early films Dogtooth and Alps. I just hope it has more to say than those two.

Here's the first promo trailer (+ poster) for Christos Nikou's Apples, direct from YouTube:

How "selective" is our memory? Do we remember what we have experienced or what we have chosen to remember? Can we forget the things that hurt us? In the end, are we simply just the sum of all those things we don't forget? Apples, an allegorical and somehow funny story, is in its core an effort to explore the way our memory functions and how this affects our being. Apples is directed by Greek filmmaker Christos Nikou, now making his feature directorial debut after working for years as an assistant director previously, including on Yorgos Lanthimos' Dogtooth. The screenplay is written by Christos Nikou and Stavros Raptis. This is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival this fall, and will also play at the Toronto Film Festival. No other official release dates have been set yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Look any good?