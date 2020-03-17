Promo Trailer for Greek Contemporary Western 'Digger' from Berlinale

"Just sell it and give me my share. You owe me." The Match Factory has revealed an official sales promo trailer for a film called Digger, a Greek contemporary western that marks the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Georgis Grigorakis. This just premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last month, playing in the Panorama section. Digger is about a father and his "long lost" son, who returns to his secluded home on a motorbike and demands the inheritance that he's owed. Berlinale describes: "Director Georgis Grigorakis sets his rain-drenched woodland Western against a majestic backdrop and finds robust yet tender images to tell this tale of rapprochement between two men. A story of resistance more powerful than the strongest excavator." Starring Vangelis Mourikis, Argyris Pandazaras, and Sofia Kokkali. From this footage, it reminds me a lot of the German film Western, which is also an examination of masculinity in modern times.

Here's the promo trailer (+ poster) for Georgis Grigorakis' Digger, direct from Match Factory's YouTube:

A father and a son long lost. Digging deep into mud to find their roots. Revenge and redemption. Love and hate. A western, revisited. A mudslide caused by heavy rain and forest clearance almost sweeps away the cabin at the foot of the wooded slope. But this is not the only upheaval in Nikitas's life. Shortly after the landslide, a man on an off-road motorbike comes racing through the forest and stops in front of Nikitas’s cottage. For the first time in 20 years, Nikitas's son Johnny stands before him, demanding the inheritance that was left to him in his mother's will, namely, fifty percent of the land on which the reclusive Nikitas is now living. Digger is both written and directed by Greek filmmaker Georgis Grigorakis, now making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. Based on a story by Georgis Grigorakis, Maria Votti, and Vangelis Mourikis. This originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. The film is still seeking international distribution. No release dates are set yet - stay tuned for more updates.