Promo Trailer for Hand-Painted, Polish Countryside Film 'The Peasants'

"We have a right to demand what's ours." Get a first look at the first footage from another hand-painted film titled The Peasants. A few years ago, a filmmaking team made a film titled Loving Vincent, profiling the iconic Vincent Van Gogh. They painted every single frame of the film by hand, replicating Van Gogh's style. The same team is back and has already started working on their next project - The Peasants. The story follows a young woman in the late 19th century who is forced to marry a wealthy farmer, despite her love for his son. The townspeople come to despise her, but she fights on. The look is inspired "by popular realist and pre-impressionist paintings from the 19th Century, with an emphasis on the Young Poland Movement and the works of such artists as Józef Chełmoński, Ferdynand Ruszczyc, and Leon Wyczółkowski." It won't be done until 2022, considering every frame (over ~65,000) has to be painted by hand, but here's 60 seconds of footage anyway. Kamila Urzedowska will voice the main character Jagna. This looks beautiful already.

Here's the first official promo trailer for Dorota Kobiela's The Peasants, direct from YouTube (via TFS):

Based on the Nobel Prize-winning novel by Wladyslaw Reymont, The Peasants tells the tragic story of a peasant girl named Jagna forced to marry a much older, wealthy farmer Boryna, despite her love for his son Antek. With time, Jagna becomes the object of envy and hate with the villagers and she must fight to preserve her independence. Set in the Polish countryside on the cusp of the 19th and 20th Centuries, the story's dramatic turns tie into the changing seasons, hard labor in the fields, and the traditional local holidays. The Peasants is directed by Polish filmmaker Dorota Kobiela, director of the films The Flying Machine and Loving Vincent previously. The screenplay is written by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman; based on novel "Chlopi" by Wladyslaw Stanislaw Reymont. There's no release dates set yet, but it's expected to arrive in 2022 after another year of painting to finish it. Stay tuned for more updates. First impression?