Promo Trailer for 'One of These Days' About 'Hands On' Competitors

"A bleak, unnerving, brilliant acted slice of Americana." The Match Factory has released a promo trailer for an indie drama titled One of These Days, a film about an American event made by a German filmmaker. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, but still doesn't even have a US distributor setup yet. One of These Days follows competitors at one of these "Hands On" events where people have to keep their hand on a car to win it, which is a crazy thing to do but people are really desperate. In a small town in Texas, an annual endurance contest to win a pickup truck promises thrilling entertainment to spectators and the chance of a lifetime to participants, but ends in real tragedy. The film stars Carrie Preston, Joe Cole, Callie Hernandez, Lucy Faust, Devyn A. Tyler, Ritchie Montgomery, Jesse C. Boyd, and Cullen Moss. This looks like a harrowing examination of the desperation of so many Americans. Have at it.

Here's the first promo trailer (+ poster) for Bastian Günther's One of These Days, direct from YouTube:

In a small US southern town, the annual "Hands On" endurance contest offers the chance of a lifetime to win a brand-new pickup truck. Each contestant has their own reasons for entering, but the true cost of the competition is higher than it appears. One of These Days is both written & directed by German filmmaker Bastian Günther, director of the films Autopilots, Houston, and California City (aka Das Leben nach der Neutronenbombe) previously, as well as a few other shorts. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Zurich, Nashville, and San Diego Film Festivals. No US release date has been set yet - the film is still looking for distribution via The Match Factory. Stay tuned. Your thoughts?