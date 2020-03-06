Promo Trailer for Polish Director Jan Komasa's Latest Film 'The Hater'

"Join us, we need young people." Screen has released the first official promo trailer for The Hater, a new Polish film opening in cinemas in Poland this week. The Hater (aka Hejter) is the latest feature from Polish filmmaker Jan Komasa, whose sleeper hit Corpus Christi was nominated for the Best International Film Oscar earlier this year. It revolves around Tomek, who is obsessed with Gabi and her rich family. After he is kicked out of law school for plagiarism, he lands a job at a marketing agency and is tasked with destroying the reputation of a liberal politician. He grows even closer to Gabi until his past is revealed. Starring Maciej Musiałowski, Vanessa Alexander, Maciej Stuhr, Agata Kulesza, Danuta Stenka, Jacek Koman. The film is premiering in the US at the Tribeca Film Festival next month. Seems like a searing commentary on how the internet fuels hate. It almost looks like Poland's Joker about how a guy turns into a violent killer.

Here's the first promo trailer (+ poster) for Jan Komasa's The Hater, direct from Screen's YouTube:

Disgraced law school student Tomek (Maciej Musiałowski) will do what it takes to impress Gabi (Vanessa Aleksander) and her liberal family. Taking a job at a sordid PR company, he finds he excels at spreading political misinformation, but at what cost? The Hater, also known as Sala Samobójców: Hejter (or Suicide Room: Hater) in Polish, is directed by acclaimed Polish filmmaker Jan Komasa, also director of the films Suicide Room, Warsaw '44, and Corpus Christi previously. The screenplay is written by Mateusz Pacewicz. The film is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. Hejter opens in theaters in Poland this week. It's still seeking international distribution - no other release dates are set yet. First impression? Look good?