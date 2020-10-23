Promo Trailer for Spanish Fable 'Out in the Open' by Benito Zambrano

"Why is the foreman so intent on finding you?" The Match Factory has released an official promo / sales trailer for a Spanish indie film titled Out in the Open, also known as Intemperie in Spanish. Adapted from a novel by Jesús Carrasco, the film is a Spanish fable set in an "Old West" tyrannical and oppressive version of Spain filled with misery and poorness, following a boy who runs away to find freedom. It's the story of a friendship between a boy who undertakes a journey through the desert fleeing from the relentless foreman of the town, and a Goatherd who has long lived outside society. Starring Jaime López as the boy, with Luis Callejo, Luis Tosar, Vicente Romero, Kandido Uranga, Juanjo Pérez Yuste, Adriano Carvalho, and Manolo Caro. This premiered at the Valladolid Film Festival last year, and also played at the Glasgow & Miami Film Festivals this year but has no US release set yet. Definitely worth a look anyway.

Here's the new promo trailer (+ poster) for Benito Zambrano's Out in the Open, direct from YouTube:

In a tyrannical and oppressive Spain of misery and poorness, a young child runs away from home looking for freedom. The moving story of a friendship between a boy (Jaime López) who undertakes a journey through the desert fleeing from the relentless foreman of the town, and a Goatherd who has long lived outside society. Out in the Open, originally known as Intemperie (translating to Outdoors) in Spanish, is directed by acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Benito Zambrano, director of the films Alleine, Havanna Blues, and The Sleeping Voice previously, plus the doc Caballos locos and a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Daniel Remón, Pablo Remón, and Benito Zambrano, adapted from the novel by Jesús Carrasco. This originally premiered at the Valladolid Film Festival last year, and already opened in cinemas in Spain last fall. There's still no US release date set yet - stay tuned for updates. Look any good? Curious to watch?