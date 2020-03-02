Promo Trailer for Viktor Kosakovskiy's B&W Doc 'Gunda' About a Pig

"A mesmerizing perspective on sentience within animal species, normally–and perhaps purposely–hidden from our view." Who doesn't love cute animals? An early promo trailer has debuted online for the beloved documentary titled Gunda, which just premiered to great reviews at the Berlin Film Festival last month. This is the latest doc by the Russian documentarian Viktor Kosakovskiy (who last made Aquarela) and it's an adorable B&W dialogue-less feature that focuses mainly on a momma pig named Gunda. Shot at ground-level to put you in the same place as the animals, the film looks at the daily life of a pig and its farm animal companions: two cows and a one-legged chicken. That's all there is. Executive produced by Joaquin Phoenix. And fellow filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson raves: "Gunda is pure cinema. This is a film to take a bath in - it’s stripped to its essential elements, without any interference." View the first look footage below.

Here's the official promo trailer (+ festival poster) for Viktor Kosakovskiy's Gunda, direct from Vimeo:

Where his prior film, the acclaimed epic Aquarela, was a reminder of the fragility of human tenure on earth, in Gunda, master filmmaker Viktor Kossakovsky reminds us that we share our planet with billions of other animals. Through encounters with a mother sow (the eponymous "Gunda"), two ingenious cows, and a scene-stealing, one-legged chicken, Viktor Kossakovsky movingly recalibrates our moral universe, reminding us of the inherent value of life and the mystery of all animal consciousness, including our own. Gunda is directed by acclaimed Russian documentary filmmaker Viktor Kosakovskiy, director of many docs including Belovy, Quiet!, Russia from My Window, ¡Vivan las Antípodas!, Demonstration, Graine de Champion, and Aquarela previously. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year. It's set for release in August in Norway. No other release dates are set - stay tuned for updates. Visit the film's official website.