Provocative Drama 'Gun and a Hotel Bible' Adaptation Official Trailer

"You're not humbling yourself, you're not learning, you're not even listening" Freestyle Digital Media has unveiled an official trailer for Gun and a Hotel Bible, an indie drama based on the original play of the same name. Filmmakers Raja Gosnell (The Smurfs, Show Dogs) & Alicia Joy LeBlanc team up to tell this story of infidelity and anger. "Can Gideon sway Pete before he pulls the trigger? When all hope is lost, can the lost find hope?" It is a "provocative film" about a man on the verge of a violent act, and his encounter with a personified hotel bible. Starring Bradley Gosnell, Daniel Floren, and Mia Marcon. This seems like a compelling idea for a play, built around the incredible power of words to help calm people down. But it also seems to be a bit too obsessed with the bible and its words. But if they do make a difference, why not.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Raja Gosnell & Alicia Joy LeBlanc's Gun and a Hotel Bible, from YouTube:

Based on an award-winning play, Gun and a Hotel Bible is the story of a young man on the verge of a violent act (Bradley Gosnell), and his encounter with a personified hotel bible (Daniel Floren). Can Gideon sway Pete before Pete pulls the trigger? Gun and a Hotel Bible is co-directed by filmmakers Raja Gosnell (director of the films Home Alone 3, Never Been Kissed, Big Momma's House, Scooby-Doo 1 & 2, Yours Mine & Ours, Beverly Hills Chihuahua, The Smurfs 1 & 2, Show Dogs previously) & Alicia Joy LeBlanc (making her feature directorial debut after working an assistant director), now making their first film together. The screenplay is written by Bradley Gosnell and Daniel Floren. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Freestyle DM will release Gosnell & LeBlanc's Gun and a Hotel Bible direct-to-VOD starting January 5th, 2021 this winter. For more info, visit the film's official website.