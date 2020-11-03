Questioning Domestic Complacency in 'Complacent' Indie Film Trailer

"She is never, ever allowed in my house again!" Dust Bowl Pictures has debuted a brand new official trailer for an indie drama titled Complacent, written & directed by filmmaker Steven R. Monroe (I Spit on Your Grave). Strangely this film is listed on IMDb as originally premiering in 2012, but I can't find any info as to where it premiered then, even though it's only just now getting a release (8 years later…?). It definitely looks like it was made years ago… Two sisters, Myah and Beth, struggle with their differences in life and in the older sister's mentally abusive marriage, until the lives of Beth and their friends are shaken to the core by a tragedy that they are all forced to face. Cerina Vincent (Cabin Fever) & Kerri Green (The Goonies) star as Myah & Beth, joined by Joey Kern, Keir O'Donnell, Elisa Donovan, Christopher Showerman, Michael Worth, and Adrienne Barbeau. This does not look good, but at least the trailer is free to watch.

Two close sisters, Mya and Beth, struggle with their differences in life and in the older sisters mentally abusive marriage, until the lives of Beth and their married friends are shaken to the core. Complacent is a portrait of the American lifestyle. The 9 to 5 job, cookie cutter homes, manicured lawns, Golf. No one loves the other - No one strives for more - No one sees outside his or her own front yard - They just coast - Question is, can you really go through life like this without deteriorating from the inside? Myah decides that you can't, and it sets off a chain of events within the group of friends that is at times amusing, and at times heart-breaking, but eventually fatal in both reality and metaphor. Complacent is both written and directed by American filmmaker Steven R. Monroe, direct of many, many films including The Contract, It Waits, I Spit on Your Grave, The Exorcism of Molly Hartley, Cyber Case, Hidden Truth, Heartbeat, The Student, and Christmas Tree Lane previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Dust Bowl Pictures will release Monroe's Complacent direct-to-VOD starting on November 5th.