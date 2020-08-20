Rachael Leigh Cook & Damon Wayans Jr. in 'Love, Guaranteed' Trailer

"What price would you pay to find love?" Netflix has released an official trailer for a cute romantic comedy titled Love, Guaranteed, starring Rachael Leigh Cook & Damon Wayans Jr. It's a bit strange, but this is made by the director of Daredevil and Ghost Rider, now doing a light-hearted romcom? Sure, okay. To save her small law firm, earnest lawyer Susan takes a high-paying case from Nick, a charming client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees love. But as the case heats up, so do Susan and Nick's feelings for each other. I'm glad to see the romantic comedy spin in this - condemning dating websites and accusing them of being for-profit crap by narcissists. And I like the romance - based on honesty and genuine charm. The cast includes Heather Graham, Quynh Mi, Jed Rees, Lisa Durupt, and Brendan Taylor. At first glance, this looks pretty good! Yes another romcom with all the usual cheesy tropes, but still quite adorable.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Steven Johnson's Love, Guaranteed, from YouTube:

Earnest, hard-working lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) has taken one too many pro bono cases. To save her small law firm, Susan begrudgingly takes a high-paying, high-profile case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees users will find love. But Susan and Nick soon find themselves in the middle of a media storm, and as the case heats up, so do their feelings for each other—which could jeopardize everything. Love, Guaranteed is directed by writer / filmmaker Mark Steven Johnson, director of the films Simon Birch, Daredevil, Ghost Rider, When in Rome, Killing Season, and Finding Steve McQueen previously. The screenplay is written by Hilary Galanoy and Elizabeth Hackett. Netflix debuts Love, Guaranteed streaming starting September 3rd next month.