Rachel Brosnahan in First Trailer for Crime Drama 'I'm Your Woman'

"I just thought you should be prepared for what comes next." Amazon Prime Video has released an official trailer for a 1970s crime thriller titled I'm Your Woman, the latest from acclaimed filmmaker Julia Hart (of the films Miss Stevens, Fast Color, Stargirl). In this 70s crime film, a woman is forced to go on the run after her husband betrays his partners, sending her and her baby on a dangerous journey. The film draws on signature '70s crime dramas to offer a compelling portrait of the women who are often left at home in those stories. "The primary inspiration for wanting to set in the '70s was to reclaim a bit of that period and that genre for a female protagonist," Hart tells EW. Rachel Brosnahan stars with Marsha Stephanie Blake, Arinzé Kene, James McMenamin, Marceline Hugot, Frankie Faison, & Bill Heck. It's premiering at AFI Fest this month before debuting on Amazon in December. This looks damn good - check it out below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Julia Hart's I'm Your Woman, from Prime's YouTube:

I'm Your Woman is set during the 1970s and follows a woman named Jean (Rachel Brosnahan) who is forced to go on the run after her husband betrays his business partners, sending her and her baby on a dangerous journey. As she tries to stay safe, Jean's life intersects with a man (Arinzé Kene) and woman (Marsha Stephanie Blake) who help her learn how to do more than just survive. I'm Your Woman is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Julia Hart (follow her at @juliahartowitz), director of the films Miss Stevens, Fast Color, and Stargirl previously. The screenplay is co-written by Julia Hart and Jordan Horowitz. Produced by Rachel Brosnahan and Jordan Horowitz. This is premiering at AFI Fest this month. Amazon then releases Hart's I'm Your Woman streaming on Prime Video starting December 11th this fall.