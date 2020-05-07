Rad New Trailer for UK's 4K Re-Release of Classic 'Flash Gordon' Movie

"Must be my lucky day." Studiocanal has debuted a new trailer for the 4K re-release (in the UK / Europe) of the camp sci-fi classic Flash Gordon, which initially opened in theaters December of 1980. The re-release also celebrates the 40th anniversary, and it's getting a special "Collector's Edition" version in addition to 4K UHD and regular Blu-ray/DVD versions. Sam J. Jones stars as "Flash" Gordon, a football player from New York City who is sent to the planet Mongo. There they find themselves fighting the tyranny of Emperor Ming the Merciless to save Earth. The cast also includes Melody Anderson, Ornella Muti, Timothy Dalton, Peter Wyngarde, Brian Blessed, and the great Max von Sydow as the Emperor Ming. The re-release also includes some killer new poster art created by Matt Ferguson - see more detail here. Everyone knows the classic Queen theme song, but if you've never seen the movie, this is the perfect time to catch up with it.

Here's the new trailer for the 4K re-release (+ poster) of Mike Hodges' Flash Gordon, from YouTube:

Prepare to save the universe with the King of the Impossible! Alex Raymond's famous comic strip blasts to life in the timeless sci-fi cult adventure Flash Gordon! When energy waves pull the moon out of orbit, New York Jets quarterback Flash Gordon unwittingly finds himself heading for the planet Mongo, where - with assistance from beautiful Dale Arden - he'll take on Ming the Merciless and rescue humankind. Flash Gordon is directed by English filmmaker Mike Hodges, who made Get Carter, Pulp, and The Terminal Man before making this film. The screenplay is by Lorenzo Semple Jr. and Michael Allin, adapted from Alex Raymond's classic "Flash Gordon" comic strips. The sci-fi movie was originally released December 1980 worldwide - in the UK & US and many other countries. Studiocanal is re-releasing the new 4K restoration of Flash Gordon direct-to-DVD / Blu-ray (as a "Collector's Edition" in the UK) available this August. Excited?