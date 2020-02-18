Radha Mitchell in Freaky Trailer for Bad Dreams Horror 'Dreamkatcher'

"You're both in danger, you need to destroy it!" Lionsgate has released an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Dreamkatcher, which is indeed about a haunted dreamcatcher. Not to be confused with the other dreamcatcher horror (from 2003) titled, of course, Dreamcatcher (this new one has a "k" incase you didn't notice). In order to try and stop his bad dreams, a young boy steals a dreamcatcher from a mysterious neighbor forcing his family to rescue him from a nightmarish entity now chasing him. The film stars Radha Mitchell, Henry Thomas, Jules Willcox, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong as Josh, as well as horror regular Lin Shaye. This is being dropped straight-to-VOD and it definitely looks that bad. Nothing to look at here.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kerry Harris' Dreamkatcher, direct from YouTube:

In this terrifying new horror thriller, Gail (Radha Mitchell) is forced to come to terms with Josh, her new stepson, at a remote country home. After stealing an evil talisman from a mysterious neighbor, Josh has sinister dreams of his dead mother who commands Josh to murder Gail. When Josh’s dad (Henry Thomas) returns, he and Gail suspect that their son has been possessed by an ancient, bloodthirsty spirit. Is it too late to save Josh’s life or their own? Dreamkatcher is directed by Canadian filmmaker Kerry Harris, making his feature directorial debut after working on various TV series previously, getting his start as an assistant in the industry. The screenplay is written by Dan V. Shea, from a story by Kerry Harris. Lionsgate will release Dreamkatcher direct-to-DVD/VOD starting April 28th, 2020 this spring. Anyone interested?