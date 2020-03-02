Raffey Cassidy in First Official Trailer for Cult Thriller 'The Other Lamb'

"Selah, what happened?" "It's worse than punishment." IFC Midnight has released an official trailer for the indie thriller The Other Lamb, another fascinating and freaky new cult film. This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also stopped by Fantastic Fest and the San Sebastian Film Festival (here's my full review). Raffey Cassidy plays a girl named Selah born into an all-women cult led by a man in their compound, who begins to question his teachings and her own reality. The small group lives out in the woods, secluded from everyone else, minding only themselves. There's an obvious connection to Charles Manson here, but it's also about how people are so insanely obedient. The cast includes Michiel Huisman as the Shepherd, with Denise Gough, Kelly Campbell, Eve Connolly, and Isabelle Connolly. This is an intriguing little film that offers plenty in terms of both style and substance - it's definitely worth a watch.

Here's the first trailer (+ posters) for Malgorzata Szumowska's The Other Lamb, direct from YouTube:

For her entire life, the cult she was born into has been all that teenage Selah (Raffey Cassidy) has known. Along with a band of similarly cloistered young women she lives seemingly unstuck in time, cut off from modern society in a remote forest commune presided over by a man called Shepherd (Michiel Huisman), a controlling, messiah-like figure with a frightening dark side. But when her insular world is rocked by a series of nightmarish visions and disturbing revelations, Selah begins to question everything about her existence—including her allegiance to the increasingly dangerous Shepherd. Awash in images of primal, dreamlike dread, this provocative fable is a haunting vision of adolescent awakening and of revolt. The Other Lamb is directed by Polish filmmaker Malgorzata Szumowska, of the films Happy Man, Stranger, 33 Scenes from Life, Elles, In the Name of, Body, and Mug previously. The screenplay is written by C.S. McMullen. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and also played at Fantastic Fest last year. IFC will release Szumowska's The Other Lamb in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 3rd. Who's interested?