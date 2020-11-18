Rainn Wilson is Stuck in a Well in Trailer for 'Don't Tell a Soul' Thriller

"Desperate men do desperate things." Saban Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Don't Tell a Soul, the second film made by writer Alex McAulay. This was originally supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, but later officially premiered in France at the Deauville Film Festival this fall. Two thieving teenage brothers, stealing money from an empty house to help their sick mom, match wits with a troubled security guard stuck at the bottom of a forgotten well. Should they leave him there or help him out? Each brother makes his own choice. The film stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Fionn Whitehead, Rainn Wilson, Mena Suvari, Richard Fike, and Abigail Esmena Froehle. This looks like a complex thriller that deals with all the moral implications – good and bad – of this situation. Might be worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alex McAulay's Don't Tell a Soul, direct from Saban's YouTube:

Two trou­bled teenage broth­ers from a work­ing-class fam­i­ly in Ken­tucky, Joey and Matt, attempt to steal a tin full of cash from an emp­ty house to help pay for their sick mother's med­ical bills. As they escape, the broth­ers are caught by a secu­ri­ty guard who chas­es them into the woods and acci­den­tal­ly falls to the bot­tom of a for­got­ten well. Joey and Matt must now face a dark choice: help the trapped guard and risk being pun­ished for their crime or leave him to pos­si­bly nev­er be found… Don't Tell a Soul is both written & directed by American writer / filmmaker Alex McAulay , making his second feature film after directing The Sparkle Room previously, as well as writing the screenplay for Flower and The Lost Girls novel. This recently premiered at the Deauville American Film Festival this fall. Saban Films will release McAulay's Don't Tell a Soul in select theaters + on VOD starting January 15th, 2021 early next year. Look any good?