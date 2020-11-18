MOVIE TRAILERS
Rainn Wilson is Stuck in a Well in Trailer for 'Don't Tell a Soul' Thriller
by Alex Billington
November 18, 2020
Source: YouTube
"Desperate men do desperate things." Saban Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Don't Tell a Soul, the second film made by writer Alex McAulay. This was originally supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, but later officially premiered in France at the Deauville Film Festival this fall. Two thieving teenage brothers, stealing money from an empty house to help their sick mom, match wits with a troubled security guard stuck at the bottom of a forgotten well. Should they leave him there or help him out? Each brother makes his own choice. The film stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Fionn Whitehead, Rainn Wilson, Mena Suvari, Richard Fike, and Abigail Esmena Froehle. This looks like a complex thriller that deals with all the moral implications – good and bad – of this situation. Might be worth a look.
Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alex McAulay's Don't Tell a Soul, direct from Saban's YouTube:
Two troubled teenage brothers from a working-class family in Kentucky, Joey and Matt, attempt to steal a tin full of cash from an empty house to help pay for their sick mother's medical bills. As they escape, the brothers are caught by a security guard who chases them into the woods and accidentally falls to the bottom of a forgotten well. Joey and Matt must now face a dark choice: help the trapped guard and risk being punished for their crime or leave him to possibly never be found… Don't Tell a Soul is both written & directed by American writer / filmmaker Alex McAulay , making his second feature film after directing The Sparkle Room previously, as well as writing the screenplay for Flower and The Lost Girls novel. This recently premiered at the Deauville American Film Festival this fall. Saban Films will release McAulay's Don't Tell a Soul in select theaters + on VOD starting January 15th, 2021 early next year. Look any good?
