Reading Old Love Letters in Hong Sang-soo's 'Hill of Freedom' Trailer

"Kwon - you are the greatest person I know. That's what I know now." Grasshopper Film has debuted an official US trailer for the indie Korean dramedy Hill of Freedom, yet another of Hong Sang-soo's fanciful films. This one originally premiered in 2014 at the Venice & Toronto & New York Film Festivals, but is only now finally getting released in the US. Kwon returns to Seoul from the mountains and is given a packet of letters from Mori back from Japan to propose to her. Kwon drops and scatters the undated letters. She reads them and has to make sense of the chronology - and so must we…? Starring Seo Young-hwa, Ryo Kase, and Moon So-ri. Early reviews describe the film as a "melancholic delight", and that it is "also consistently funny, the highlight being a subplot involving another house guest having an issue with her temper." Enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Hong Sang-soo's Hill of Freedom, direct from YouTube:

Kwon (Seo Young-hwa) returns to Seoul from a restorative stay in the mountains. She is given a packet of letters left by Mori (Ryo Kase), who has come back from Japan to propose to her. As she walks down a flight of stairs, Kwon drops and scatters the letters, all of which are undated. When she reads them, she has to make sense of the chronology… and so must we. Shot in the narrow alleys, petite cafes and beautiful hanok inns of Seoul's historic Jong-ro district, a favorite Hong location, Hill of Freedom is a masterful, alternately funny and haunting, tale of love and longing from the great director. Hill of Freedom is both written and directed by veteran Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo, also known as "the Woody Allen of Korea", of many films including Woman on the Beach, Lost in the Mountains, The Day He Arrives, In Another Country, Hill of Freedom, Right Now Wrong Then, Claire's Camera, On the Beach at Night Alone, Grass, and Hotel by the River. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival back in 2014. Grasshopper Film will release Hill of Freedom in "virtual cinemas" starting on June 12th. For more info, visit their website.