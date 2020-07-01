Reality TV Ghost Hunters Meet Real Ghosts in 'DeadTectives' Trailer

"There she is, guys - the most godforsaken castle in all of Mexico." RLJE Films has released a new official US trailer for the indie horror comedy DeadTectives, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Tony West. This first premiered at the Sitges Film Festival in 2018, and it also played at Mexico's Morbido Film Fest, Fantasporto, and the Seattle Film Festival. A team of reality TV ghost hunters experience true paranormal activity for the first time while filming a make-or-break episode in the most haunted mansion in Mexico. Facing cancellation on the one hand and supernatural entities on the other, the team must figure out a way to bust the ghosts, deliver the episode of a lifetime, and escape with their lives intact. Starring Chris Geere, David Newman, José María de Tavira, and Tina Ivlev. Cool concept, but this looks so impressively bad. And why is this trailer so dark? Is the whole film like that? This one looks worth skipping.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Tony West's DeadTectives, direct from RLJE's YouTube:

DeadTectives follows a team of hapless paranormal investigators on a reality TV series who go on a quest to Mexico's most haunted house in the pursuit of better ratings. However, when the true dark secrets of the mansion begin to reveal themselves, the hapless presenters quickly discover that this house is no hoax. With zero ghost-hunting skills (or really any other applicable skills) the team has to figure out how to bust the ghosts and escape the house with their lives. DeadTectives is directed by editor / filmmaker Tony West, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously, as well as work as an editor for "The Soup". The screenplay is written by Tony West and David Clayton Rogers, from a story by Tony West & David Clayton Rogers & Mark Riley & Chris Rice. This originally premiered at the Sitges Film Festival back in 2018, and opened in theaters in a few other countries last year. RLJE Films releases West's DeadTectives direct-to-DVD starting on July 21st. It's also available streaming on Shudder to watch. Anyone interested?