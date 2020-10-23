Recovering from an Acid Attack in Trailer for Powerful 'Dirty God' Film

"What happened to you… Ain't got nothing to do with God, ya know." Dark Star Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled Dirty God, which originally premiered at the 2019 Rotterdam and Sundance Film Festivals. From Dutch filmmaker Sacha Polak (Hemel, Zurich), the film tells the story of a young British mother struggling to reclaim her life after a brutal acid attack. After facial surgery, her beauty is lost beneath the scars. Set in London, it stars Vicky Knight – a burn victim herself, in a stunning debut performance – as Jade. It's described as a "tragically beautiful" film telling a "story of human resilience that can't help but move you." Also starring Katherine Kelly, Eliza Brady-Girard, Rebecca Stone, Bluey Robinson, Dana Marineci, Tachia Newall, and Frieda Thiel. This film really does look exceptionally beautiful and meaningful, a touching story that can empower us to be more empathetic and understanding.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Sacha Polak's Dirty God, direct from Dark Star's YouTube:

In Dirty God, a young mother from London must pick up the pieces in the aftermath of an acid attack that leaves her with disastrous scarring. Living in a looks obsessed world, and without that as her currency, Jane must move on with her new life, personal difficulties, and the unfortunate occurrences of everyday humiliation. Channeling her real life trauma, actress Vicky Knight (a burn victim herself, in a stunning debut performance) brings an emotional depth to an uncompromising story about human resilience. Dirty God is directed by Dutch filmmaker Sacha Polak, director of the films Hemel and Zurich previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Sacha Polak and Susanne Farrell. This first premiered at the Rotterdam and Sundance Film Festivals last year. Dark Star Pictures will release Polak's Dirty God in select US theaters starting November 13th, then arriving on VOD starting December 15th later this fall.