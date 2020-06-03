Red Band Trailer for Action Thriller Film 'Becky' Starring Lulu Wilson

"You're clearly a special girl!" Quiver Distribution has released a new red band trailer for Becky, the latest from filmmaking team Jonathan Milott & Cary Murnion (of Cooties, Bushwick). A teenager's weekend at a lake house with her father takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts wreaks havoc on their lives. Lulu Wilson stars as the titular Becky, who decides to fight back against the criminals in her own way and save her family. Kevin James also co-stars as one of the ruthless neo-Nazi thugs. The cast includes Joel McHale, Amanda Brugel, Robert Maillet, and Ryan McDonald. The original trailer from last month was pretty good, this one looks even better. I really, really hope the film is as good as it seems from these trailers, no more let downs please. The hand-drawn graphics in this new trailer are a great addition, I dig it.

Here's the new red band trailer for Jonathan Milott & Cary Murnion's Becky, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the original trailer for Milott & Cary Murnion's Becky here, to see the first look.

Spunky and rebellious, Becky (Lulu Wilson) is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (Joel McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Kevin James), suddenly invade the lake house. Becky is co-directed by filmmakers Jonathan Milott & Cary Murnion, both directors of the films Cooties and Bushwick previously, as well as some TV work. The screenplay is written by Nick Morris, Lane Skye, and Ruckus Skye. Produced by Jordan Beckerman, Jordan Yale Levine, J.D. Lifshitz, Raphael Margules, and Russ Posternak. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Quiver will release Milott & Murnion's Becky in select theaters (drive-ins) + on VOD starting June 5th this summer. Curious?