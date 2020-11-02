Red Band Trailer for Dumb Holiday Movie Spoof Comedy 'Cup of Cheer'

"Is that a candy cane or are you just happy to see me?" Ohhh boy. IndieCan Ent from up in Canada has also released an official trailer for a comedy titled Cup of Cheer, from Toronto filmmaker Jake Horowitz. "Yuk it up this November with a riotously funny new satire of every cheesy Christmas Movie you've ever seen!" A wacky new comedy in the tradition of classics spoofs Flying High!, Airplane, and The Naked Gun, Cup of Cheer arrives on VOD this November. A big city journalist goes to a small town for the holidays and finds herself in an unlikely romance with the owner of a struggling hot cocoa shop. Cup of Cheer stars Storm Steenson as Mary, plus Steve Kasan, Shawn Vincent, Adam Jenner, Liam Marshall, & Alexander Oliver. Sad to say this looks awful. I guess they just don't make spoof comedies like they used to anymore.

Here's the official red band trailer (+ poster) for Jake Horowitz's Cup of Cheer, direct from YouTube:

Cup of Cheer follows Mary (Storm Steenson), a big city journalist who heads off to her charming, small hometown of Snowy Heights to write an article about the town's world famous Christmas cheer. But upon (literally) running into the grumpy but endearing Chris (Alexander Oliver), the owner of Cup of Cheer, Mary learns that his charming hot cocoa shop is going to be shut down on Christmas Eve. And it's her ex boyfriend that's shutting it down. Using her big city smarts and her Christmas cheer, Mary unites the town in an effort to save Cup of Cheer, and to save Christmas. Cup of Cheer is directed by Canadian writer / filmmaker Jake Horowitz, his second feature film after making All About Who You Know previously. The screenplay is written by Horowitz and Andy Lewis. IndieCan Ent. will release Horowitz's Cup of Cheer direct-to-VOD in both the US & Canada starting on November 6th this fall. Anyone interested in this one?