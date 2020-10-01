Red Band Trailer for Horror Sequel 'Redwood Massacre: Annihilation'

"She's not the one I'm worried about…" Uncork'd has released a trailer for a horror sequel titled Redwood Massacre: Annihilation, a follow-up to David Ryan Keith's original The Redwood Massacre from 2014. Horror icon Danielle Harris comes up against the axe-wielding maniac of Redwood. Twenty years ago at the infamous Redwood Farm, the owner went mad then killed his family. Shrouded in urban legend ever since, a stranger obsessed with the unsolved Redwood killings convinces a group of the bereaved family to venture into the wilderness in the hope of proving the existence of the notorious burlap bag-masked maniac. Their quest for truth sees a sinister turn of events, as the hunters become the hunted and a blood-soaked fight for survival ensues when they find that the sinister tales told of the axe-wielding psycho farmer are very real indeed. Of course. The cast includes Damien Puckler, Gary Kasper, Jon Campling, and Tevy Poe. Strangely there's no gore or violence shown in this trailer, it's only red band rated for language. Huh.

Here's the red band trailer for David Ryan Keith's Redwood Massacre: Annihilation, from YouTube:

A stranger obsessed with the unsolved Redwood murders, convinces a group of bereaved family members to venture into the wilderness in hope of proving the existence of the infamous killer. Their quest for truth sees a sinister turn of events, as the hunters become the hunted. A blood-soaked fight for survival ensues when they find that the tales told of the axe-wielding manic is very real. Redwood Massacre: Annihilation is both written and directed by indie horror filmmaker David Ryan Keith, director of the horror films Attack of the Herbals, The Redwood Massacre, Ghosts of Darkness, and The Dark Within previously. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Uncork'd Ent. will release Redwood Massacre: Annihilation direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on October 20th this month. Looking scary or not?