Red Band Trailer for Jay Baruchel's Horror 'Random Acts of Violence'

"I can't wait to show you…" Shudder has released an official red band trailer for the indie horror thriller titled Random Acts of Violence, the second feature film directed by Canadian actor-turned-filmmaker Jay Baruchel (his debut was the hockey sequel Goon: Last of the Enforcers from a few years ago). This first premiered at Fantastic Fest in Austin last year, and it will be available on Shudder later this summer to watch. This brutal horror is about a comic book creator who starts to notice that a real killer is using his "Slasherman" comic as inspiration for actual murder. Starring Jesse Williams, Jordana Brewster, Jay Baruchel, Niamh Wilson, Simon Northwood, Victoria Snow, Eric Osborne, and Nia Roam. This trailer has some crazy gore at the end, it looks like a slasher film wrapped around a story about pop culture and how you can't control it once it's out in public. It seems to have good reviews, but it's not for everyone.

Here's the official red band trailer (+ poster) for Jay Baruchel's Random Acts of Violence, on YouTube:

Comic book creator Todd Walkley (Jesse Williams), his wife Kathy (Jordana Brewster), assistant Aurora (Niamh Wilson) and best friend, Hard Calibre Comics owner Ezra (Jay Baruchel), embark upon a road trip from Toronto to NYC Comic-Con and bad things start to happen—people start getting killed. It soon becomes clear that a crazed fan is using Todd’s "Slasherman" comic as inspiration for the killings and as the bodies pile up, and Todd’s friends and family become victims themselves, Todd will be forced to take artistic responsibility. Random Acts of Violence is directed by Canadian actor / filmmaker Jay Baruchel, his second feature film after directing Goon: Last of the Enforcers previously, and one other short film. The screenplay is written by Jay Baruchel and Jesse Chabot, adapted from the comic book by Justin Gray and Jimmy Palmiotti. This first premiered at the Fantastic Fest last fall. Shudder will debut Baruchel's Random Acts of Violence streaming starting on August 20th coming up (in Canada first on July 31st). Intrigued?