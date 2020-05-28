Rediscovering Happiness & Freedom in 'Chasing the Present' Trailer

Let your journey begin with Chasing the Present. 1091 Media has unveiled the trailer for an intriguing new documentary titled Chasing the Present, which premiered at the Flickers' Rhode Island Film Festival last year. The film follows a materially successful young man, riddled with anxiety. Embarking on a world-wide journey to explore the root cause of the modern societal epidemic of stress and emotional suffering, he finds answers to why a person, who seemingly has it all, can continue to suffer from debilitating panic attacks. We can all free ourselves from anxiety and recognize the beauty and power that lies within each of us, if we are willing to go there. "Given the state of the world right now, this is a timely and important release. Chasing the Present has a lot to offer for those who struggle with mental health and anxiety." This looks exactly like my cup of tea, about exploring what's wrong with society and how to rediscover yourself and free your mind.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Waters' doc Chasing the Present, direct from YouTube:

A materially successful young man, riddled with anxiety embarks on a world-wide journey of self-inquiry. From the streets of NY, to the stillness of the Ganges, and deep into the jungles of Peru, he immerses himself in meditation, self-inquiry, and plant medicine whilst conversing with top experts like Russell Brand, Marina Abramovic, Alex Grey, Graham Hancock, Joseph Goldstein, Rupert Spira, Sri Prem baba, Zelda Hall, and more to find the root cause of the problem and learn how to finally find freedom from his crippling anxiety. He finds answers to why a person who seemingly has it all can continue to suffer from debilitating panic attacks, whilst recognizing the beauty and power that lies within each of us, if we are willing to go there. Chasing the Present is directed by award-winning filmmaker Mark Waters, director of the doc The Salt Trail previously, as well as a few shorts and episodes of "Peeta Planet" for TV. 1091 will release Waters' Chasing the Present direct-to-VOD starting on September 29th this fall. Want to watch?