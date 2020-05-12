Relationship Dynamics Clash in Romantic Drama 'Aviva' Official Trailer

"Everything is always changing." Outsider Pics has unveiled a new trailer for the film Aviva, an intriguing romantic drama that was set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival this year. The film will now get a limited virtual release in June, before expanding further throughout the summer. From SXSW: Aviva portrays the relationship between Eden and Aviva, and how the conflicts and difficulties in balancing the masculine / feminine balance within themselves extends outward and challenges their connection. Both characters are played by both a man and a woman each, and the film is narrated for the most part by Eden's female side. Starring (in the two lead roles) Bobbi Jene Smith, Zina Zinchenko, Tyler Phillips, & Or Schraiber. The film has "exultant" dance sequences choreographed by co-star Bobbi Jene Smith, capturing "a restless, frenzied and very fluid moment in time - right now - where the male-female dynamic is demystified and laid bare like never before." I will admit I am curious - something about the duality of these roles seems unique.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Boaz Yakin's Aviva, direct from Outsider's YouTube:

And here is an alternate 18+ only teaser trailer for Boaz Yakin's Aviva, also found on YouTube:

Aviva is a young Parisian who starts an online romance with Eden, a New Yorker. After a long courtship they meet in person and fall in love, settling into an intimate relationship that leads to marriage. But their lives are not without romantic struggle - for inside both young lovers exist warring factions of masculine and feminine energies, each battling for primacy inside and out of the bodies that contain them. Aviva is both written and directed by Israeli-American indie producer / writer / filmmaker Boaz Yakin, director of many films including Fresh, A Price Above Rubies, Remember the Titans, Uptown Girls, Death in Love, Safe, Max, and Boarding School previously. Produced by Bobbi Jene Smith, Boaz Yakin, and Carlos Zozaya. This was supposed to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Outside Pictures will now release Yakin's Aviva in "virtual cinemas" in NY & LA starting on June 12th this summer. Curious about this one?